Microsoft created the new experimental Group Transcribe application, which uses multiple devices to provide real-time voice transcriptions and translations, and that enlists the help of users to make artificial intelligence (AI) more inclusive.

Group Transcribe is aimed at people who currently they have to take notes in meetingsespecially during work, as it is difficult to perform this task and at the same time participate in meetings, but also to people with hearing impairment.

As reported by the company in a statement, the new app is now available for iOS mobiles worldwide and constitutes a “new way to improve speech and language artificial intelligence.”

As testing is completed, it will be released for Android and will also have an easily accessible web page for PC users.

The software is only available for iPhone phones. David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

The application uses shared sessions and employs lThe microphones of the mobile phones of all the participants to improve the quality of the transcription and also to be able to determine which people have said what at all times.

Group Transcribe is available in more than 80 languages, including Spanish, and can also be used for inclusive functions, such as conversing in different languages ​​using transcripts or helping the hearing impaired.

The functions of the application are completed with the possibility of starting conversations, inviting other people, review past transcripts and share easily with other people. The phone must always be placed at a short distance from the user, enough to be grasped by hand.

Microsoft has defended the importance of the participation of users with “highly relevant data” for the development of AI models, and has ensured that its research “does not take advantage of even a minute of this audio (recorded by Group Transcribe)”, as has defended Pavan Li, responsible for the app project, to highlight their privacy.

Automatic de-engraving

The Microsoft Office suite of programs also offers the possibility of simultaneous translation.

A few months ago, Microsoft added support for transcription into the web version of Word, allowing convert audio recordings to text both in real time as of files uploaded to the platform. A function always coveted by those who have to pass recorded interviews to a written document.

The idea is that new functions in the Office suite incorporate this feature, such as PowerPoint or OneNote.

The transcription function convert speech to text directly in Word or from an audio file. It is able to identify different speakers, for example, in a conference or an interview, and allows you to edit the texts to make corrections.

The transcription is located within the Dictation button, on the taskbar. The user will not see the text as the voice is reproduced -as happens with dictation- when it is captured in real time, but at the end of the function it will show the complete transcription. For uploaded audio files, the company restricts usage to a maximum of five hours per month.

Support for transcription is available from this Tuesday in the web version of Word, as reported from The Verge, and requires a subscription to Microsoft 365. At the moment, it only supports English, although the company plans to expand it to other languages ​​and platforms later.

SL