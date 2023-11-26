Something that is well known is that Xbox has had a large number of special edition consoles of X/S Serieswith quite important franchises in the entertainment industry ranging from Stranger Things until Ninja Turtles. And now, it seems that things have gone one step further, because in the next few days a device will be released that is inspired by a movie that will soon arrive on Netflix and movie theaters.

Through the page Xbox Wire, It has been confirmed that a console will arrive Xbox Series X inspired by the tape Willy Wonka which is brand new, this with a very striking motif of a chocolate bar from that brand that people around the world like. On the other hand, what is most striking is the fact that they created a control that is completely edible, and if it is left in the sun’s rays it will obviously melt little by little.

Given this, the question has arisen as to how people are going to play the different titles on the platform, since the body heat of the fingers is also going to melt it, and that is easy to answer, since it really does not have connectivity with it, it is just a pretty convincing retort. And yes, with the device there will come a conventional black controller so that all the available video games can be tested.

Something that draws attention is that, as with other consoles, it is not going to be put up for sale, but rather it is a giveaway from Microsoft, so users must participate in the official publication that has been published. carried out in Twitter. The maximum date to be able to participate is December 14th, with a winner who will be announced randomly by the company.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: This console has definitely been one of the most creative they have released, but it is a shame that they always release unique models that are never put on sale on the market. We will have to participate and wait for the result in mid-December.