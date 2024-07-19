Computer failure causes problems for Osakidetza, Aena, Basque institutions and companies

The computer failure on Friday has caused problems for many companies in the Basque Country, such as Mercedes, delays at airports, as well as for the two banks Kutxabank and Laboral, and for institutions such as the Basque Government, the provincial councils and Osakidetza. Sources from the Basque Department of Health confirm that there have been incidents in the Osakidetza network for citizens’ appointments through the computer platform. However, the autonomous Executive has made it clear that these problems do not affect security and continues to work to solve one of the biggest problems, which is that of health appointments.

The problem has affected Izenpe, the Basque administration’s electronic identification platform, which prevented the signing of documents in the early hours of the morning, although the problem was solved during the morning.

Basque airports are also recovering some of their systems and all of them are operational, according to Aena, which is working throughout Spain to mitigate the impact of this problem on travellers and redirect affected traffic to alternative systems. In the Basque Country, around thirty flights departing from Bilbao airport have suffered minor delays, of around twenty minutes, although the Loiu terminal is returning to normal throughout the morning. Rail traffic, however, has not suffered any impact.

Even major companies such as Mercedes Vitoria have had production problems, especially in the assembly section, while Michelin has been spared.

Financial firms such as Kutxabank have had slower services, although they are operating normally from 10:00 a.m. onwards.

In institutions such as the Provincial Council of Alava, for example, there have also been problems with applications that allow remote connection. In the City Council of Vitoria, however, the problems have only been with Izenpe.

In Gipuzkoa, municipal and regional services are working normally, as is CAF (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles), one of the most important companies in the area, which has not been affected by the failure.

At the San Sebastian City Council, there was only “a minor problem” with electronic signatures for approximately one hour, while at the provincial institution they were registered with the Izenpe service, but were resolved in a short time.

There have been incidents at Laboral Kutxa, although they have been resolved since 09.30. The impact has been “general but quite erratic and uneven”, indicated sources from the entity, which has confirmed that offices and ATMs are now functioning normally.

Another of the major firms, Eroski, has not suffered any “direct” inconvenience and is also operating without problems. “Third parties” that provide services to the supermarket and hypermarket chain, such as banks, have been affected, according to sources from the cooperative. (Efe)