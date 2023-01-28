Microsoft he accused sony to have misled the EU regulator in order to maintain call of Duty also on Playstationshould the acquisition of Activision Blizzard go through.

According to the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan met with the EU antitrust chief this week Margrethe Vestager to address his concerns regarding the rival company’s intentions.

And in a series of tweets posted on Friday, Microsoft’s head of communications said SIE has duped the regulators in Brussels about Xbox’s commitment to keeping Activision’s iconic flagship series on PlayStation.

I hear Sony is briefing people in Brussels claiming Microsoft is unwilling to offer them parity for Call of Duty if we acquire Activision. Nothing could be further from the truth. 1/4 — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) January 28, 2023

We’ve been clear we’ve offered Sony a 10 year deal to give them parity on timing, content, features, quality, playability, and any other aspect of the game. We’ve also said we’re happy to make this enforceable through a contract, regulatory agreements, or other means. 2/4 — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) January 28, 2023

Sony is the console market leader and it would defy business logic for us to exclude PlayStation gamers from the Call of Duty ecosystem. 3/4 — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) January 28, 2023

Our goal is to bring Call of Duty and other games – as we did with Minecraft – to more people around the world so they can play them where and how they want. 4/4 — Frank X. Shaw (@fxshaw) January 28, 2023

Among the various disputes that Microsoft is facing in order to complete this historic acquisition, the Federal Trade Commission of the United States recently sued the company in an attempt to block the acquisitionwhich according to the regulator would allow the company to “suppress competitors“.

The main fear is that the deal could significantly reduce PlayStation’s ability to compete in the industryas it would see Microsoft acquire ownership of the Call of Duty series, which Sony has called “irreplaceable“.