According to some rumors, it seems that Microsoft is almost ready to unveil a new one chip dedicated to AI Of own productionwhich could be presented in November during theIgnite 2023 eventdedicated to developers.
The Ignite conference will be held in Seattle from 14 to 17 November 2023 and should contain several interesting announcements from Microsoft, present in force at the event. Among the most popular topics of the conference is artificial intelligence, which could also be the protagonist of this new hardware from the Redmond company.
According to what was reported by The Information, which reports information received from a source close to the matter, Microsoft is ready to present a chip produced internally in collaboration with AMD and specialized in operations supported by artificial intelligence.
Break free from NVIDIA
The collaboration with AMD would also derive from the need to free itself from NVIDIA, apparently, although there is no certainty on the matter. Currently, Microsoft uses H100 GPUs from NVIDIA within data centers for AI services such as Bing Chat AI, Copilot and others, but the idea would be to find an alternative to this solution.
The new chip would be identified by code name Athena and it would be in development as early as 2019, with the time likely to be ripe for an official presentation.
