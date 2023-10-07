According to some rumors, it seems that Microsoft is almost ready to unveil a new one chip dedicated to AI Of own productionwhich could be presented in November during theIgnite 2023 eventdedicated to developers.

The Ignite conference will be held in Seattle from 14 to 17 November 2023 and should contain several interesting announcements from Microsoft, present in force at the event. Among the most popular topics of the conference is artificial intelligence, which could also be the protagonist of this new hardware from the Redmond company.

According to what was reported by The Information, which reports information received from a source close to the matter, Microsoft is ready to present a chip produced internally in collaboration with AMD and specialized in operations supported by artificial intelligence.