Although the arrival of new studios is one of the things that most interest Xbox fans, Microsoft may take a step forward and acquire not individual studios, but entire distributors. The move would make sense. As Jez Corden, editor-in-chief of Windows Central points out, Microsoft wants studios or developers with which to supply content to Xbox Game Pass. And it is clear that acquiring an entire distributor would mean more games than getting a single team. So Microsoft could sign distributors to add content to Xbox Game Pass, in addition to the individual signings that he will continue to make.
Corden also says that, right now, it would be unlikely that a large distributor was about to join the Microsoft team. Basically because a movement of this type would be too big to be kept secret: many people would have already been warned and it would have been communicated to investors and stockbrokers (in case the distributor was listed). But this does not happen with small independent distributors.
“I get the feeling that Microsoft wants to go further and cover more. Bethesda covers a lot, which means more content for Xbox Game Pass. I think they might be considering some small distributors, ”says Jez Corden on the Rand al Thor 19 podcast, starting at 1:37.
In case this were true, distributors like Annapurna they would have enough ballots. Not only does it fit the description, but also a large part of its catalog for this 2021 (at least, of what has been announced) will be exclusive to Xbox in 2021 and will arrive on Xbox Game Pass. What do you think of the idea?
