According to sources on the Reuters site, Microsoft you could receive a warning from a European regulatory body. The European Commission will send the company behind Xbox a letter with all its concerns regarding the purchase of Activision.

Since January 2022, Microsoft announced its plan to buy Activision to join its catalog of studies. However, the agreement had to go through several regulatory bodies. Until now, those from the United States and Europe are the ones who disagree most with the transaction.

In fact, the United States Federal Trade Commission has already filed a lawsuit to prevent the transaction from completing.. Now the European commission will prepare its ‘most worrying’ points regarding the purchase. According to the sources, it will only be until after sending that document that they will talk about agreements that could be reached.

Reuters also reported last November that Microsoft was willing to negotiate with the European Commission to speed up the process. Whether this new warning could put a stop to this is still anyone’s guess. It should be noted that this commission has a deadline of April 11, 2023 to issue its decision on the purchase. Do you think it will materialize or not?

What else has happened with Microsoft’s purchase of Activision?

Another of the recent revelations about this controversial purchase was the appearance of Google and NVIDIA. Both companies also expressed their concerns about the disadvantages that this agreement could bring. By joining the dispute, they could be called to testify in a trial to be held in August.

One of the main points of contention in this situation is the first-person shooter series. call of duty. Since it is one of the most profitable franchises in video games, if it were exclusive to a console or service it would attract many people. Although Microsoft has repeatedly said that it doesn’t make sense for them to make it exclusive, its competitors believe it will eventually. What is your opinion of this whole situation?

