For many years now, Microsoft has positioned itself as the leader in online video game services, first due to the implementation of Xbox Live Gold, but now his successor known as Game Pass space was opened to position itself as the favorite of people in general. And now, the company would be exploring different ways to offer this online catalog of video games, but it seems that now they want to do it completely free.

Through a new interview, the financial director of Xbox, Tim Stuartmentions that they want to bring their service anywhere there is a screen, and the time has come to talk about emerging markets, mentioning that they are considering putting Game Pass for free. However, there is something that must be taken into consideration, because for this to be possible, they would be putting commercials and advertisements within the application.

Here what was mentioned:

The vision I like to talk about is that we have xCloud game streaming, so you can subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate and stream hundreds of games to any device that has a browser experience. For models like Africa or India, Southeast Asia, maybe in places where consoles are not prioritized, you can say, 'Hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and then watch two hours of game streaming? Africa is, you know, 50% of the population is 23 or younger and a growing disposable income base, everyone with mobile phones and mobile devices, not a lot of high-end disposable income, generally speaking. So we can implement our own business models and say, there are millions of players that we would never have been able to target, and now we can implement our business models.

There are witnesses to this, including the media Windows Central who mentions that this business model can be implemented soon, including that 2024 would be the right year for Microsoft present ideas within meetings with relevant regions. Unfortunately, places like Latin America or South America are currently ruled out in the plans.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It doesn't sound like a bad plan, that by implementing a couple of commercial ads in exchange for playing many free titles for free. It will be interesting to see the day when Microsoft confirms that they will continue with the business model in question.