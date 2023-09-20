













Microsoft could leave the video game market if it does not grow enough by 2027 | TierraGamer









A transcript of the investigation into the Activision-Blizzard purchase revealed statements by Phil Spencer. According to the head of Xbox, if the number of Game Pass subscribers on console does not increase by 2027, Microsoft could exit the video game market.

Of course there is no need to fear, after all the objective of so many acquisitions is precisely to become stronger. In addition, other leaked documents reveal that they plan a successor to the Xbox for 2028. This would be a year later, so they are surely confident that they will achieve their goals.

We recommend you: Xbox: Phil Spencer says many plans have already changed due to the huge leak

Furthermore, it seems that Phil Spencer was referring more to the video game console market. After all, he assured that users of Microsoft services are beyond Xbox hardware. They may not decide to launch a new one, but they will continue to offer their services to users. What do you think of these statements?

What else has been revealed about Microsoft with the leaks?

The leak of Microsoft documents has brought very interesting revelations. One of them is that they are already planning a completely digital version of the Xbox Series This will arrive at the end of 2024. In addition, they are already working on a control with haptic responses and a rechargeable battery.

Source: Xbox.

A list of Bethesda games that will arrive in the coming years was also leaked. Finally, an email was released where Phil Spencer reveals his desire to buy Nintendo in the future. Besides, he seems very confident that they will do it. We’ll see what more revelations occur these days.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 44 times, 44 visits today)