Xbox has been making the covers of the video game industry in recent months. In the first place, thanks to the work that Microsoft is doing with Xbox Game Pass, being able to bring launch games to the service, as has happened with Outriders. In addition, the purchase of Bethesda and the recent events carried out by the company, such as the ID @ Xbox, have brought those of Redmond to the absolute prominence.

Now a new report from ZDNet reveals that a new Xbox Game Showcase it could come sometime this month. The news follows Microsoft’s Build 2021 event, an annual developer conference that will be a digital event this year, which is scheduled for May 25-27. ZDNet also cites sources who reported that the event will be complemented by smaller virtual “What’s Next” events ahead of the conference.

This month there could be a new Xbox Game Showcase

One such unannounced event would be a “What’s Next for Gaming” expected to arrive in the next few weeks, which could bring a ton of new Xbox news. There is also an upcoming “Game Stack Live” event taking place from April 20-21 which is a developer-focused online event, but ZDNet sources confirm that the two events are independent.

ID @ Xbox event announces 20+ new games for Xbox Game Pass

This probably means that the “What’s Next for Gaming” event will be more focused on the press and consumers, while “Game Stack Live” will focus on more technical aspects for game developers using Windows. Therefore, it is to be expected that it is a new Xbox Game Showcase or something similar, like another new ID @ Xbox.

Now we just have to wait to know what kind of event we can see in the coming weeks, or if finally Microsoft will decide to save the entire arsenal for the next E3 2021.