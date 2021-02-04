Much has been made of future Microsoft studio purchases, but Microsoft could have bought new studiosYes, although he hasn’t officially done anything yet. This is what seems to suggest the report delivered by Microsoft to the EU now that they review the case of the purchase of Bethesda and decide the future of it. According to the document, Microsoft currently has 18 studies, and not the 15 that we know so far.

This raises a question mark that could be solved in many ways. Microsoft could have bought new studies, secretly, and that, therefore, has not yet made official, or it is a problem of naming in the document. Most likely it is the latter. Still, rumors and leaks about purchases have not stopped emerging on a weekly basis, so something must be going on.

Xbox Game Studios’ next acquisition would include a new exclusive game for 2021

Microsoft could have bought new studies that it has not yet officially announced

The information that Microsoft could have bought new studies, comes from @ IdleSloth84 who was reviewing the documents delivered by Microsoft to the EU. At this time this body is doing a complete review of the business in advance by Microsoft to buy Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media. For this body to approve the purchase, Microsoft must report its current status, the number of studies it has. All to show that it is not a monopoly strategy.

Among all the things that you read in this document, you will find that Microsoft claims to have 18 studios and not the fifteen it currently has. It is from here that the theory arises that Microsoft could have bought new studies that it has not yet officially announced. Sure, it’s most likely a misunderstanding. This is a legal filing after all, and there will be reasons Microsoft is filing at that number, be it counting the actual physical studies of XGS. So it is not convenient to get excited.

A possible agreement between Sega and Microsoft is filtered for the arrival of their games to Game Pass