Microsoft continues to try to convince regulators to grant it approval to finalize its $68.7 billion acquisition of developer Activision Blizzard. One of the most important movements in the video game industry. This has sparked controversy about how this purchase can affect its competition and create a monopoly.

Today, March 2, it seems that the balance is leaning favorably towards Microsoft, who are close to receiving approval to finalize the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Everything indicates that the company’s willingness to offer licensing agreements to its rivals could dilute the concerns of the European Commission.

Sources reported that the European Union is not expected to force Microsoft to sell assets to complete the deal. This as a consequence of the fact that the Competition and Markets Authority, which acts as a regulator in the United Kingdom, suggested the sale of call of duty to give your approval at first.

If this information is true, the European Union could finally make a decision that leads to the end of this drama and Microsoft would close its purchase for almost 69 billion dollars. This creates strong pressure on the rest of the regulators, who will have to justify their opposition, and also on Sony to accept the deal with Microsoft that allows them to have a guaranteed franchise presence. call of duty on PlayStation for the next 10 years. Agreement that they have refused to sign.

Despite all this, we will have to continue waiting for a verdict since the European Union delayed the deadline to finalize the discussions until April 25, 2023.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: One more blow for Sony, who a few hours before had received the rejection of their attempt to stop the request for copies of all the documents that speak of the exclusivity agreements that they have closed with external developers. It was certainly not a good day for the house of PlayStation.