According to reports from various sources, there are some patents registered by Microsoft which demonstrate a study towards the construction of Joy-Con style controller of Nintendo Switch, which could be applied to a portable configuration that also recalls PlayStation Portal.

The documents linked to this project speak of “platform agnostic” controllers, that is, they can be used on platforms not necessarily linked to the Xbox sphere, such as mobile devices with Android and iOS for Xbox Cloudto be applied to portable screens with a configuration similar to Nintendo Switch or PlayStation Portal, as far as streaming is concerned.

These would be two components, one in each hand, with their own connecting devices that can be attached to the sides of a screen or they can also be used detached from it, held directly in the hand.