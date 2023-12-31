According to reports from various sources, there are some patents registered by Microsoft which demonstrate a study towards the construction of Joy-Con style controller of Nintendo Switch, which could be applied to a portable configuration that also recalls PlayStation Portal.
The documents linked to this project speak of “platform agnostic” controllers, that is, they can be used on platforms not necessarily linked to the Xbox sphere, such as mobile devices with Android and iOS for Xbox Cloudto be applied to portable screens with a configuration similar to Nintendo Switch or PlayStation Portal, as far as streaming is concerned.
These would be two components, one in each hand, with their own connecting devices that can be attached to the sides of a screen or they can also be used detached from it, held directly in the hand.
Like Nintendo Switch or PlayStation Portal?
The basic principle is essentially that of the Nintendo Joy-Con, but the fundamental difference proposed by Microsoft is precisely the system dynamic grip which allows you to import the connection with different types of screen.
This means that these controllers could fit different models tablets, smartphones or intermediate element, modifying the attachments so that they can take place on devices of different shapes and sizes.
This would easily allow any mobile display to be transformed into a portable console based on Xbox cloud gaming, effectively positioning a Microsoft product in this area too. Considering the arrival of also PlayStation Portal and the success it seems to have had among many users, the idea is certainly not absurd, although it must always be kept in mind that the registration of a patent does not necessarily correspond to a project actually in active development.
