Microsoft Corporation would be in negotiations to acquire Discord. According Bloomberg this video game-focused chat service would cost those in Redmond, a sum greater than 10,000 million dollars.
Discord has had conversations with several potential buyers such as Amazon or Epic Games, although it seems that Microsoft would have taken the lead. The agreement would not be imminent, since they are evaluating the option of going public rather than being acquired by some “Giant”.
It has more than 100 million monthly users, who thanks to its free video, voice and text service, have been able (especially during the pandemic) to create study groups, dance classes, reading clubs and various virtual meetings. It has become a very versatile platform for conversation, no longer just focused on players.
Microsoft, which last year tried to acquire applications for social networks such as TikTok or Pinterest, has been buying companies with thriving user communities for some time. Your business is also expanding with all the benefits that Xbox Game Pass offers. “It makes perfect sense for them to acquire Discord as they continue to focus on games, software and services,” said Matthew Kanterman, an analyst at Bloomberg. “It would be a great opportunity to bundle Discord’s premium offering, Nitro, into the Game Pass service to further boost subscriber numbers.”
Following the recent $ 7.5 billion purchase of Zenimax Media, another acquisition would signal the Redmond-based software giant’s willingness to continue investing in its video game section. “We hope that Xbox continues to acquire proposals, to promote and give more value to Game Pass,” said Kantermann. The Xbox boss Phil Spencer would be conducting the negotiations in person. We have a lot of movement lately in the Xbox world, today the name change from Xbox Live to Xbox Network was made official, and next Friday we will have an event dedicated to the indies.
