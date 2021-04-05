The idea that Microsoft is doing things right with Xbox seems to be increasingly clear, especially when talking about a Netflix of video games, something that has come to base of a work of several years consolidating its idea of services. Many initially dismissed what the Xbox Game Pass could offer as a profitable product for the company. However, as with Netflix, time seems to be giving Microsoft the reason with this Netflix of video games
And it’s not about user reviews only. Morgan Stanley is a fairly well-known American multinational that operates as an investment bank and stockbroker. And they are the ones who have said that Microsoft could become the Netflix of video games. The idea they have in mind, of course, is the revolutionary capacity that the Xbox Game Pass project implies as the company’s flagship service. Even more so with Third-Party AAA Releases Coming Launch Day to Xbox Game Pass.
Bethesda games will be exclusive to platforms with Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft could become the Netflix of video games
Although Phil Spencer has been clear in saying that the Xbox Game Pass is not properly a Netflix, because it is not only about playing, but also about buying, which we have already seen in the past that really works; The truth is that talking about a Netflix of video games makes sense when we look at Microsoft’s future projects. With a base of 18 million users at the moment, which is also continuously growing. Microsoft is preparing to bring Game Pass to smart TVs and set-top boxes.
Xbox Game Pass drives higher sales and incentivizes more games to be played for longer
In addition, it has new strategies to position Xbox Game Pass in Japan which are projected quite well. Precisely the fact that the Xbox Game Pass is not only a service but also a sales platform is what positions it ahead of any other competitive offer and makes it a kind of Netflix of video games. In addition to Morgan stanley, there is the study that claimed that Xbox Game Pass generates more purchases, and more playing time.
