While the integration of Copilot in Windows 11 continues slowly, at least in our country, a leaker has published an interesting discovery: Microsoft's AI assistant could soon arrive in Windows Explorer too . At the moment the real applications of this new functionality stop at sending files and text summary, but they mark a further step forward towards the total integration of Copilot into the famous Microsoft operating system.

Copilot in File Explorer

The context menu showcased by Windows Latest

The discovery of Copilot in the File Explorer context menu it is the work of PhantomOfEarth, later confirmed by Windows Latest, which discovered the integration in Windows 11 Build 26080. After having landed on Microsoft 365, Photos, Paint and Notepad, Microsoft's artificial intelligence is preparing to make its debut in File Explorer too.

At the moment its applications are very limited: it is possible send a file to Copilot to then ask questions related to this, or to summarize its contents. Copilot appears complete with a dedicated icon in the classic File Explorer drop-down menu and allows you to select the required option in a further tab.

PhantomOfEarth's post

It goes without saying that Microsoft may add more options in the future, such as analyzing an image or completely rewriting a text. However, the path towards the complete integration of artificial intelligence in Windows 11 seems to be clear and with the release of the next version of the operating system we will probably be able to see the fruits of Microsoft's huge investments in the field of AI.