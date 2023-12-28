Microsoft's artificial intelligence lands on Android with a dedicated app, offering similar features to ChatGPT.
In a strategic bid to expand its AI offerings, Microsoft has quietly introduced a dedicated Copilot app for Android users.
The application, similar to ChatGPT, is now available for download on Google Play Storegiving users access to Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot without the need to open the Bing mobile app.
The Microsoft assistant can be obtained on smartphones, for now only from the Android Play Store and not from the App Store for iOS devices.
As well as ChatGPT, the Copilot application allows you to take advantage of all the potential of the assistant: From text-based requests, for example, writing texts for emails and documents or tables, up to the generation of images.
Microsoft Helper
Unlike the launch of Bing Chat On mobile devices, the introduction of the Copilot app for Android has been surprisingly low-key.
Microsoft has taken a quiet approach, avoiding official announcements, with the app emerging on the Play Store a few weeks ago.
The move has already attracted the attention of discerning users.
The chatbot performs similar functions to ChatGPT and shows good usefulness when searching for specialized information or writing code; It is designed for creatives and for use in work environments.
The functionality of create songs starting from verses, thanks to the integration with Suno's Gen AI plugin, specialized in music generation via deep learning models.
Copilot features separate plugins that can be easily activated or deactivated, offering a range of services including financial services from Klarna, Instacart and Opentable.
The app also offers users free access to the latest GPT-4 model of OpenAI, a feature for which ChatGPT users would typically incur costs.
This move highlights Microsoft's dedication to bringing advanced AI capabilities to a broader audience.
No more Bing
The launch of the Android app follows the rebranding from “Bing Chat” to “Copilot” just over a month ago.
Initially introduced within the Bing search engine, the interface was integrated into search results.
Microsoft has therefore changed course by eliminating the Bing Chat brand, transforming Copilot into aautonomous experience accessible on https://copilot.microsoft.com, dedicated website (even if it requires access with a Microsoft account), trying to follow in the footsteps of OpenAI's widely known and used ChatGPT, and to get noticed in an increasingly rich panorama of AI-based services, including not least the Google's multimodal model.
While there is currently no iOS version of Copilot available, industry observers predict an imminent launch.
Meanwhile, users with iOS devices can access Copilot features through the Bing app.
