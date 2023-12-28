In a strategic bid to expand its AI offerings, Microsoft has quietly introduced a dedicated Copilot app for Android users. The application, similar to ChatGPT, is now available for download on Google Play Storegiving users access to Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot without the need to open the Bing mobile app. The Microsoft assistant can be obtained on smartphones, for now only from the Android Play Store and not from the App Store for iOS devices. As well as ChatGPT, the Copilot application allows you to take advantage of all the potential of the assistant: From text-based requests, for example, writing texts for emails and documents or tables, up to the generation of images.

Microsoft Helper Microsoft's Copilot can now generate songs from a user's lyrics Unlike the launch of Bing Chat On mobile devices, the introduction of the Copilot app for Android has been surprisingly low-key. Microsoft has taken a quiet approach, avoiding official announcements, with the app emerging on the Play Store a few weeks ago.

The move has already attracted the attention of discerning users. See also David Jaffe lashes out at Phil Spencer | Atomix The chatbot performs similar functions to ChatGPT and shows good usefulness when searching for specialized information or writing code; It is designed for creatives and for use in work environments. The functionality of create songs starting from verses, thanks to the integration with Suno's Gen AI plugin, specialized in music generation via deep learning models. Copilot features separate plugins that can be easily activated or deactivated, offering a range of services including financial services from Klarna, Instacart and Opentable. The app also offers users free access to the latest GPT-4 model of OpenAI, a feature for which ChatGPT users would typically incur costs.

This move highlights Microsoft's dedication to bringing advanced AI capabilities to a broader audience.