Microsoft, the only way to achieve energy sustainability seems to be through nuclear energy

THE’artificial intelligence, in addition to other possible defects, it has one not insignificant one. That is, high energy consumption and therefore CO2 emissions. Microsoft, which focuses heavily on data center Ai, to try to overcome the problem he signed an agreement with Constellation Energy for the restart of one of the units of the US nuclear power plant at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania.

This is the first reboot of a nuclear power plant in the United States after the shutdown. The deal would revive Unit 1 of the plant built five decades ago in Pennsylvaniawhich was closed in 2019 for operational reasons. While unit 2, closed after a partial meltdown in 1979, the most famous accident commercial nuclear in the history of the United States, will not be restarted. constellation, which plans to invest about $1.6 billion to renovate the plant, is awaiting permits and believes the facility could be up and running by 2028, creating 3,400 new direct and indirect jobs.

Microsoft will purchase 835 megawatts of power annually from the plant over a 20-year period. The restart promises to be challenging, but as demand for energy increases, a virtually carbon-free source like nuclear is getting new support from tech companies. In fact, the CEO of OpenAIas well as father of ChatGPT, Sam Altmanand the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gateshave promoted nuclear power as a solution to the growing energy needs of data centers.

Altman He is also chairman of the nuclear energy startup Oklo, which went public in May, while TerraPower, a startup Gates co-founded, is building a nuclear plant, with construction starting in June. Nuclear power plants generated about 18.6 percent of the U.S.’s electricity last year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Amazon also uses nuclear energy for its data centers. A similar agreement was signed with Talen Energy earlier this year but has been challenged by a group of electric companies, who say it could drive up costs for customers and hinder grid reliability. The problem is that companies like Microsoft and Amazon have set very ambitious environmental sustainability goals, planning to reach zero carbon emissions by 2040. But that mission seems nearly impossible for companies that have to power dozens of data centers that operate 24 hours a day.

And so even in the absence of energy produced by the sun or the wind. The result is that the only way to achieve energy sustainability seems to be that linked to nuclear energy. It is known that Talen Energy receives from Aws (Amazon Web Services) 650 million per year for the supply of approximately 900 Megawatts of energy while the value of the agreements between Microsoft and Costellation has not yet been communicated, which however, after the signing, saw its shares rise on the stock exchange by 13%.