As of today to Microsoft you are doing well with the purchase of Activision Blizzard, given that not long ago it was approved by the USA, it is despite the fact that the FTC wanted to make the corresponding block. However, he still has to convince the CMAwhich is still standing firm not to give approval for the game company.

In a new rumor, the company could sell the rights to cloud-based market for games in the United Kingdom to an Internet-based computer, gaming or telecommunications company, or possibly a private equity entity. That’s because the reason for the ban was fear of taking over cloud gaming.

It is worth mentioning, that the transaction will take place next July 18, given that otherwise it would not materialize and would be lost to make way for the payment of a fine to Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Although if they want they could make the closure, but it implies that the games of said developer in particular are not going to reach Britain.

Here is what was said:

We believe Microsoft can carve out Game Pass UK PLC as a separate operating subsidiary with a separate board tasked with keeping Activision content off the Game Pass platform until Microsoft’s appeal of the CMA decision is finalized. This is likely to satisfy the CMA, and the deal should close next Tuesday.

For now everything is in doubt until next Tuesday arrives July 18.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is a matter of days before we have the result, for now everything is in favor of Microsoft. However, it seems that everything is going to materialize practically until the end of two years.