After Gearbox was bought by Embracer Group, it seems that also Microsoft considered acquiring Gearbox Software. Last month, Brad Sams, a well-known Microsoft insider, announced the company was looking to make more major acquisitions in 2021. Sams did not reveal what those acquisitions would be, but apparently one possibility was that Microsoft would acquire Gearbox Software. However, it appears that Microsoft did not go through with the purchase for some reason.

Sams reacted to the news of the Gearbox Software acquisition by stating that he believes that Microsoft considered acquiring Gearbox, and that it was indeed one of the companies that he had listed according to his inside information. Considering the popularity of the Borderlands franchise, Microsoft’s acquisition of Gearbox Software would have been great news, and it certainly would have lived up to the expectations set for Microsoft’s acquisitions by rumors of late.

Microsoft could have bought new studies that it has not yet officially announced

It is unclear at this point why the Possible Microsoft / Gearbox Software deal fell through. Microsoft has made some aggressive moves in recent years to increase its list of proprietary studios and library of exclusive games. It has achieved this primarily through studio acquisitions, and the highest profile thus far has easily been its pending acquisition of ZeniMax Media, which includes Bethesda, its associated development studios, and all of its games.

While Microsoft considered acquiring Gearbox Software, this acquisition would not have been as large as Bethesda’s, but the Microsoft would have obtained control of one of the most popular IPsNot to mention other franchises like Brothers in Arms and Duke Nukem. In the meantime, it remains to be seen what other big studio acquisitions Microsoft has up its sleeve for 2021. Trusted people have suggested that more Bethesda-level acquisitions will take place this year.

