Microsoft’s expansion strategy continues to all corners of the world, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of the new generation. Today, it has been confirmed by the same company, that Xbox Series X | S will launch in China in June, being able to be reserved from next week.

This has been confirmed by the official website of Microsoft in China, where they specify all the dates and characteristics. Through the publication, it is detailed that finally the consoles will arrive on June 10, with just under a month to go. Jointly, can be booked from Wednesday, May 19 through the Microsoft Store.

Xbox Series X | S to launch in China in June

Microsoft’s chief marketing officer for Xbox Greater China commented on the announcement, noting that (translated): “We are excited to be able to synchronize with Chinese players in the new generation of games and experience a high degree of immersion and compatibility. Games are a very creative way of expressing ourselves, of stimulating our imagination ”.

Official prices for the Asian country will be ¥ 3,899 ($ 605 approximately) for the case of the Xbox Series X and ¥ 2,399 (about $ 372) for the case of the younger sister Xbox Series S. This launch will undoubtedly set a precedent for Microsoft in China, which will have to wait a few months to see how sales behave in the Asian continent.

