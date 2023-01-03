Microsoft has confirmed Five games are set to leave Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks (by 15th January 2023).

The list includes popular high school murder adventure Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, and Dotemu’s Windjammers 2, which Martin enjoyed very much.

Here’s the list:

The Anacrusis (Game Preview)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Nobody Saves the World

pupperazzi

Windjammers 2

As always with games that leave Game Pass, to keep playing you need to buy the title. Game Pass subs get 20 percent off.

Microsoft has yet to detail Game Pass additions for January.