Microsoft has first confirmed Windows 10 21H1. The company has adopted a release cadence of two installments annually, but has been unusually silent about the update for next spring. Now, it has finally appeared in a post on the forums of Tech Community and it is confirmed that it will be fairly modest update.

The post is about the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program and the changes Windows 10 21H1 will bring. Or rather the changes it will not bring. The data is identical to that established in version 20H2 and confirms that no changes are being made to the hardware certification. The requirements and rules that applied to the 2004 version from a year ago will remain the same for the two subsequent versions.

Specifying. The news expected for this year they are going to be delayed to the fall version and Windows 10 21H1 will be another Service Pack that will update version 20H2, in turn, a mere update to 2004. It will be the first time in Windows development that Microsoft publishes two service packs, focused on improving stability, with a solution for known bugs and security patches updated, but no major feature update.

Everything indicates that this change in strategy is motivated by working with Windows 10X. It should have been released last year in foldables like the Surface Neo, but complications in development (especially in running applications) and expansion to other equipment such as entry-level laptops to slow down the great momentum that Chromebooks are gaining, lo have become a strategic release that may have reduced the desktop version itself.

All that work will be put to good use. So much so that the main novelties for the autumn version, “A project to revitalize and modernize the Windows desktop experience” to announce product director Panos Panay, will be the ones that have been developed for Windows 10X, a new start menu, activity center, taskbar and in general a great facelift for the graphical user interface.

The latest unofficial information on the Windows 10 21H1 release date spoke of the month of June. In any case, Microsoft will deploy it gradually to reduce errors. Long live the Service Packs… while we look forward to 20H2, that one does promise substantial news.