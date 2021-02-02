Since Microsoft put its next-generation consoles on sale, getting hold of them has not been as easy as expected. With depleted reserves in seconds all over the planet, the success of Xbox Series X and Series S has been irrefutable, something that was to be expected since Series X is the most powerful console on the market, offering its users an unbeatable experience and very similar to that of a top PC. While buying an Xbox Series S will not be complicated since there is usually stock almost always, but in the case of its sister console, Microsoft has confirmed the lack of Xbox Series X stock for several more months.

We recall that the CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, already communicated several days ago that the lack of console components would cause a continued lack of stock for a longer time. And now, Microsoft’s chief investor relations officer, Mike Spencer, has confirmed in an interview for New York Times, that there will be no shortage in the Xbox Series X stock at least until June 2021. So getting a next-generation console in this first half of the year will continue to be an odyssey for many.

They compare the size of Xbox Series X with Xbox One and other consoles

The demand to buy an Xbox Series X is being much higher than usual, and it is that those of Redmond have once again shown what they are made of. The success of the next generation consoles and Xbox Game Pass are taking Microsoft to the pinnacle of success in this generation that is just beginning. We remind you that Phil Spencer has advanced exciting plans for the future of Xbox, where we hope to see new exclusive games, more surprises in Game Pass and even a new Xbox controller, since Microsoft would have patented a new technology for the Xbox controller similar to the Dualsense.