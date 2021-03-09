The amount of Xbox exclusive games that we can enjoy this year is more than promising, but in addition to the titles revealed that will see the light soon as Halo Infinite or Hellblade 2, we have already known officially that some Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. This great news, as many of us anticipated, has been confirmed by Microsoft through the official welcome message to Bethesda via Xbox Wire.

On September 21, 2020, the Redmond people signed a agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks. And today, we can already announce that this purchase has been completed, thus welcoming some of the most successful creative studios in the industry such as Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios, which are now part of the Xbox team.

This is how Phil Spencer proposed to Microsoft the purchase of Bethesda

Microsoft confirms that some Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, did not specify that new Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC, but clarified some doubts on this subject in the message that we leave you below. Although, games like Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6 could become some of those exclusive games, since Todd Howard confirmed a few months ago that Starfield and the Elder Scrolls VI coming to Xbox Game Pass.

With the addition of Bethesda’s creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox, PC, and Game Pass consoles will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox players and PC.

As a reminder, Microsoft has also confirmed that during New Bethesda Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Week. The successful subscription service from Redmond will forever host great titles from the American developer. What do you think they will be? New rumors bet on The Evil Within among others.