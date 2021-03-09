Microsoft has confirmed that “some new titles” from Bethesda and parent company Zenimax Studios will be “exclusive to Xbox and PC”.

There’s no qualifier of timed exclusivity here. There’s no mention of which games.

“This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer wrote today in an Xbox Wire post to mark the historic deal being finalized.

“With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players. “

A raft of Bethesda and Zenimax games will join Xbox Game Pass later this week, Spencer also announced. More details on that will follow, reportedly via a video presentation due on Thursday.

More to follow.