Since the new Xbox Series X / S consoles were launched, various problems that have accompanied the experience have arisen, as in any early generation, without being serious. Recently, Microsoft announced that it continues to work to improve game DVR issues on Xbox, because various users have reported having problems with this section.

Through a complaint by a user on Twitter, Microsoft’s director of project management Jason Ronald responded to the message saying that They are currently working on the solution in the insider ring. In addition, he announced that throughout this year, there will be many more bug fixes, polishing the entire system in general.

Microsoft continues to work to improve DVR issues

Get this free game for Xbox through the Microsoft Store in Argentina

The problem in the game DVR on Xbox that the called user reported BioSwan, is that when recording a clip or capture in a video game, the image is practically invisible, as black levels with very high compared to the other colors, resulting in an extremely dark video as a product. This problem has been reported by various users, and it seems to be recurring since the new generation was launched.

Due to the above, Microsoft’s Jason Ronald himself responded to this user saying that (translated): “There are currently a number of improvements in the insider ring that should fix this.” Later, he added that throughout this year, there will be improvements in all sections, further polishing the system.

Good news without a doubt for users who suffer from this annoying problem, as the next solution is on the horizon. Let’s remember that Microsoft is working very hard so that all the problems that the new consoles present are solved as soon as possible, since they want to have all working to a hundred for when Microsoft Cloud Gaming arrives.

Xbox Wireless Headset Play wirelessly on a variety of devices, including Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs

Play in comfort for hours with ultra-soft headphones, intuitive design, and customizable fit

Enjoy high-quality audio with a 100% low-latency wireless connection to your Xbox console, without the need for a dongle or base station

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.