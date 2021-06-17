Microsoft has confirmed the final two launch civilizations for Age of Empires 4.

Microsoft studio World’s Edge announced the Holy Roman Empire, and Rus as the final two of eight launch civilizations in the upcoming real-time strategy game.

The other six are the English, Mongols, Chinese, Delhi Sultanate, Abbasid Dynasty and the French.

Meanwhile, Age of Empires 4 launches with four campaigns, and World’s Edge announced the final two: Rise of Moscow and the Mongol Empire.

Unfortunately, there are no screenshots or videos for these new announcements. A beta is coming soon, with the launch set for 28th October on PC via Steam Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass for PC.