At the moment the situation Microsoft is somewhat critical from a certain point of view, this is because for now you are not being allowed to continue with the purchase of Activision Blizzard. The reason for all this is that by buying the company they would also take the saga of call of dutythat means, that big companies like sony they would stop having the saga in their catalogue.

And now, a new somewhat strange testimony comes out, given that Microsoft claims that he lacks sufficient knowledge or information to form a belief about the veracity of why the franchise is relevant. There is even talk that they are not sure what the appearance of the first video game in the shooter franchise was, something that may sound crazy.

This is what the lawsuit says FTC in some of his paragraphs:

Microsoft claims that it lacks sufficient knowledge or information to form a belief as to the accuracy of the claims regarding industry perceptions of Call of Duty and the original release date of Call of Duty; or as to the veracity of the allegations about the release of Call of Duty and the typical release schedule and the resources and budget that Activision allocates to Call of Duty, including the number of studios working on Call of Duty.

It is worth commenting, that the saga call of duty lhe first bequeathed October 29, 2003. Since that time it has been a constant saga in the world of gaming, appearing equally on consoles of Xbox and also of PlayStation. In fact, now that the deal closes with Activisionyou would be looking for a way to add the saga to Nintendo.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: This statement sounds very strange, it seems that they want to distance themselves from the Call of Duty saga to have a chance to finally close the purchase. But the testimonies are so evident that the truth could even accuse them of lying. Anyway, hopefully a verdict will be reached soon, either for or against.