On Friday 19th July there were serious incidents IT malfunctions worldwide caused by a software error in the platform update Cybersecurity CrowdStrike that knocked out Microsoft servers. Experts rule out a cyber attack, but many terminals around the world were blocked for several hours. The problems affected Microsoft platforms that manage airports, banks, televisions, supermarkets and hospitalsand have caused malfunctions in the Visa card payments and on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. Furthermore, there were also problems with the payment of the electric charging.

Problems with Enel X columns

In Italy many services have been affected by the computer failure, which has also caused problems at the charging stations. Enel X. In fact, on July 19th motorists they failed to recharge the electric vehicles via the official card or app.

The disruptions affected supplies from Enel X charging stations

Only alternative apps, like Ionity or BeChargehave allowed to replenish energy. The problem was caused by a Australian “bug”tied to a faulty update to the CrowdStrike cybersecurity platform, which brought down Windows-based servers and networks. Other carriers were also affected.

CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Update Cause

The computer crash of July 19 was caused by two main factors: a‘cloud systems disruption of Microsoft in the United States and a internal bug to the forced update of CrowdStrike cybersecurity software. Microsoft suggested rolling back to the previous update or performing the system reboot up to 15 times.

Windows Blue Screen

In the Italian afternoon, Microsoft said it had fixed the root cause of the problem, but some critical issues remain. The company is investigating problems with cloud services and confirmed that the bug caused PCs to freeze with blue screen.

Read also:

→ CALCULATE electric car CHARGING time in AC

→ How much does it cost to recharge an electric car

→ All about charging electric cars

→ Electric car charging rates

→ Electric retrofit

→ Electric cars with more autonomy

→ Electricity cost

→ ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

→ Electric car charging stations on the highway

→ latest lithium ion battery news

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!