The Microsoft logo on a mobile phone, in the foreground, over an illustration of Activision video game characters. DADO RUVIC (REUTERS)

Microsoft announced this Friday the closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, after a nearly two-year battle with regulators in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union threatened to frustrate the agreement. The deal, the largest in the consumer technology sector since AOL bought Time Warner more than two decades ago, signals that the industry’s giants remain free to use their cash reserves to get even bigger despite America’s antitrust policies. the regulators.

What is also the largest acquisition in the history of the video game industry gives the technology company a predominant position over its rivals, from fifth to third place in the world in the sector, behind Tencent Holdings and Sony Group. The acquisition marks a stunning turnaround after Microsoft executives underestimated the extent of antitrust objections, especially stringent in both the US and the UK, forcing the software to request from Activision a three-month extension of the expiration date of the agreement. Brussels approved the purchase with conditions in May.

The manufacturer of software was able to close the operation after introducing modifications to its merger agreement to convince the British authorities. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which lost an attempt to block the operation in court, is continuing with legal action in its own administrative instance. This could force the two companies to undo the deal if the FTC is successful.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority announced this Friday that it had approved the deal after accepting a restructuring plan that included the sale of some gaming rights to French publisher Ubisoft Entertainment. The British regulator was concerned about preserving free competition in the nascent online gaming market. streaming through the cloud, while the metaverse is configured and generalized.

Among Activision’s titles is the universally popular candy crush and its derivatives. However, the nearly two-year delay means Microsoft has fallen further behind in that space amid a contraction in an oversaturated sector. The company remains at odds with Apple over access to its app store. In 2020, Microsoft president Brad Smith criticized Apple’s conditions, including a 30% cut of developer revenue and restrictions on cloud gaming. Apple’s app remains inhospitable to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, which iOS users have to access through a mobile browser.

The closure of the operation represents a victory for technology companies, and perhaps a precedent, in the face of the colossal effort by governments around the world to take measures against companies such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta, owner of Facebook. The regulators’ restrictions have multiplied in recent years. The FTC tried to stop Meta from purchasing a start-up which makes a virtual reality fitness game. Last year, the US Department of Justice sued to block the purchase of a health technology company to prevent the acquisition from providing one of the country’s largest insurers with data on its competitors. The digital commerce giant Amazon is accumulating litigation for unfair competition and for having Eaten to its small competitors. The latest lawsuit for inflating prices and undermining competition was filed last month.

Treasury claim

Microsoft will appeal a decision by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS, in its acronym in English; Treasury) according to which the manufacturer of software owes at least $28.9 billion in taxes, allegedly unpaid as a result of its peculiar way of recording income and expenses among its global subsidiaries from 2004 to 2013. The company announced this Wednesday after the closing of Wall Street that it did not agree with “notices of proposed adjustment” to your federal tax returns and that you will appeal the decision.

The dispute centers on a 2012 IRS audit of transfer pricing, a method used by companies to shift profits to tax havens and avoid the corporate tax rate in effect in the US. At the time, Microsoft had been shifting billions of dollars in benefits to jurisdictions like Puerto Rico, a US territory that applies a much lower corporate tax rate.

The company has changed its corporate structure and practices since the years covered by the audit, so the issues raised by the IRS are not relevant to the way revenue is recorded today, said Daniel Goff, a vice president at Microsoft. in a blog post.

