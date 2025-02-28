Microsoft will close the Skype platform, the iconic chat service and online calls that bought almost 14 years ago for 8.5 billion dollars, as announced by the company on the X network, old Twitter.

Skype, which once was synonymous with digital calls that avoided long -distance charges, was overcome in recent years by native communication applications for smartphones and zoom video calls. When Microsoft tried to extend the Skype brand as a corporate application for use in equipment equipment, it lost to Slack Technologies.

Microsoft’s response was starting from scratch and creating Teams, a chat communication service, voice and video for companies, which gained ground by incorporating it into its Office software package. The Redmond -based company, Washington, will offer Skype users the option to migrate to Teams, which is now the largest Slack competitor, owned by Salesforc., Before the platform closes definitively in May.

“I have worked in Microsoft for more than 30 years and we have created a lot of software that was incredibly valuable in its time, and then the next era arrived and it was the base,” said Jeff Teper, president of Microsoft that supervises the communication and collaboration tools.

Microsoft said Skype had more than 300 million monthly users in 2016, a figure that had been reduced to 36 million in 2023. Teams, compared to 320 million monthly users.

The Skype co-founder, the Swedish based in London Niklas Zennrom Xavier Cervera / Collaborators

Founded in 2003 by Nordic businessmen, Skype was owned by EBAY. And he was in the hands of a consortium led by private capital when Steve Ballmer knocked on his door. The then Chief of Microsoft made an unusually striking bet for the leader of the Internet calls and paid $ 8.5 billion, a 40% premium on Skype’s internal assessment. The May 2011 agreement was the greatest acquisition of Microsoft at that time, and Skype became a key piece of its strategy for the emerging mobile era.

The purchase was not as Ballmer had waited. Emerging companies such as Telegram, Snapchat, Wechat and WhatsApp resolved problems that Skype did not solve. The center of gravity of Microsoft in the corporate software ended up catching Skype, which was found in the Office division and with orders to develop tools oriented to a corporate audience and also one of consumption.

When Slack arrived on stage, Skype users complained that some elements of the central experience had begun to fail. They cited lost calls or ghosts and failures in the synchronization of information on different devices. The company worked to improve service stability, but some loyal users were discouraged by frequent redesign, including a short duration effort to adapt Skype to the Snapchat mold.



Microsoft Satya Nadella president Ethan Miller / AFP

Microsoft, who also saw its acquisition of the mobile phone business of Nokia, is not the only one that faces the rejection of a volatile consumption market. Google, the company owned by Alphabet., Has gone through several iterations and brands for its online communication tools, which are known today as chat and Meet. And this month, Amazon has announced that it will close Chime, the voice and video call service that tried to sell corporate clients with little success.

The Windows manufacturer is closing Skype to focus on the development of new functions for Teams, including artificial intelligence tools, Teper said. The company is working to instill in its set of products, while keeping the expense that is not part of that effort under control. He is reassigning the staff who had worked in Skype to other areas of the company and will not fire anyone, Teper added.

A decade ago, Skype was host of one of Microsoft’s greatest demonstrations: a real -time translator. The executive director Satya Nadella had urged researchers to take the product to the market as quickly as possible and announced it as “magical” in a presentation made in 2014, at the beginning of their mandate.

Teams “is working well and this is a step to redouble the efforts,” said Teper, who added that Microsoft wanted to keep Skype in operation until it was sure that the Teams version for individual users was completely ready. “It is the most successful product in its category,” he said.