For months there has been talk of the possibility of Sony launching a new model of playstation 5either a version slim smaller but just as powerful as the original or a version Proas happened with the generation of Playstation 4, and that it was a more powerful console than the launch version. But now those who claim that this is true is nothing more than its competition, Microsoft.

A Microsoft document that appeared online and can be viewed by anyone by giving click here.argues that Sony plans to launch a PlayStation 5 Slim in late 2023 and that such a console will be announced around September.

“PlayStation also sells a cheaper digital edition for $399.99 and is expected to release a playstation 5 slim at the end of the year at the same reduced price. “

Those of Redmond assure that the new model will be smaller and thinner. This could indicate that it is another completely digital model, although there is also a rumor that a removable disk drive will be launched for this model.

For its part, Sony has not announced anything about a new console or version of playstation 5 and yes it has presented new hardware like the PSVR2 and its control Project Q.

Via: hobbyconsoles

note of editor: If we go by patterns, it is time for Sony to release a version Pro and one Slim as it has done in previous generations, but the good news is that the price drop in the original is already a reality, so there is no loss, unless you want a more powerful console than the PS5 current, you could wait a bit.