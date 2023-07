How did you feel about the content of this article?

Attack was carried out in early May by hackers who are linked to Xi Jinping’s communist regime, Microsoft said. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN

Microsoft reported on Wednesday (12), that hackers linked to the Chinese regime of Xi Jinping managed to secretly access several e-mail accounts belonging to government organizations in Western countries through a wide campaign of cyberespionage.

According to the company, activities began in May. To get into the accounts, the group of Chinese hackers that Microsoft called “Storm-0558”, forged the creation of digital authentication tokens.

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser at the White House, said in an interview with ABC America that the US government even detected an attempt to “violate accounts” and therefore “quickly managed to prevent further invasions”.

In a statement, Microsoft said, “As with any observed state actor activity, Microsoft has directly contacted all targeted or compromised organizations through its administrators and provided them with important information to help them investigate and respond. the attack”.

The US firm did not disclose which specific organizations or governments were affected by the Chinese cyberattack, but added that the hacking group primarily targeted entities in Western Europe.

According to the agency ReutersWhite House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said a breach into Microsoft’s cloud security could have affected US “unclassified systems”.

“Authorities immediately contacted Microsoft to find the source and vulnerability in its cloud service,” he added.

According to the Reuters, Beijing has routinely denied the country’s involvement in hackers and cyberattacks. Again, China has not responded to accusations of involvement in the new attacks.