Microsoft has refused to permanently remove the Control Panel from Windows

The American corporation Microsoft has changed its mind about finally removing the oldest OS control element from Windows. This noticed Neowin edition.

A week ago, journalists noticed a message on the Microsoft website that said that in the foreseeable future, Windows would abandon the Control Panel in favor of the Settings app. However, after the media wrote about it, Microsoft edited the message.

The new version of the post says that Control Panel exists “for compatibility reasons,” although many of its features are available in Settings. It also removes the statement that the old Windows component will be permanently removed.

The Control Panel first appeared in 1985 with the release of Windows 1.0. The built-in Settings app was released in 2012 and became available in Windows 8. According to Neowin, the new program was developed with an emphasis on the fact that in the future, Windows will become more mobile and will be used more often on devices with a touch screen. However, this did not happen to the extent that Microsoft expected.

Earlier it became known that Microsoft Corporation postponed the release of the new artificial intelligence (AI) function Recall in Windows 11. The program that takes screenshots of the desktop automatically was sent back for revision.