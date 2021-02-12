The last decade has seen phenomenal growth in the cloud platform. This growth has been accompanied by an unprecedented expansion in the job market. It has introduced a lot of new career options for professionals in the skills that never existed before. Job roles like Cloud Developers, Cloud Administrators, and Cloud Solution Architects can be seen as a few examples of the new career specializations required in the job market lately.

Let’s take a look at the career prospects for a Cloud Solution Architect especially in the context of the Microsoft Azure platform.

Cloud Architecture – Overview

A Cloud computing architecture is made up of the components and subcomponents to serve the cloud computing requirements. The typical components of a cloud architecture include a front-end platform, back-end platforms, cloud-based delivery, and a network. These components are collectively termed as a cloud computing architecture.

Cloud Solution Architect

The professional who develops a company or a client’s cloud computing strategy is known as a Cloud Solution Architect. This strategy incorporates cloud adoption plans, cloud application design, and cloud management and monitoring. It may include the additional responsibilities of the provision of support for application architecture and the deployment in cloud environments.

The Cloud Architect may also assist with different types of cloud environments such as the private cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. A Cloud professional is required to possess a profound knowledge of the company’s Cloud Solution Architecture and platform while designing and developing dynamic cloud solutions.

Skills Required For A Cloud Solution Architect

The Cloud Solution Architect is an expert-level job so the candidate is supposed to be at a certain level of experience, exposure, and qualification. They need to have a strong academic background in computer sciences in general and cloud computing in particular. If that’s not the case, they are supposed to have an expert level certification in cloud computing. Other than the expertise in cloud platforms, they should have a strong knowledge of information technology.

Following skills are highly desirable for a good architect;

Profound knowledge of working with at least one operating system: Linux, Unix, Solaris, Ubuntu, Windows. Those having prior experience as an administrator or architect in these operating systems can be much more comfortable.

Good understanding of basic networking like TCP / IP, IP addresses, HTTP, DNS.

Familiarity with at least one programming / scripting language. Although you can manage without it but knowing one will help a lot

Strong fundamental knowledge of key security concepts is one of the basic requirements for a Cloud Solution Architect. Security is one of the most important considerations while planning and implementing a cloud platform. Therefore an initial knowledge of some basic cybersecurity concepts, such as firewalls, is a must.

Job Prospects For Cloud Solution Architect

With a year-over-year growth rate of more than 60% in the cloud computing platform, it is a worth seeking career skill. Cloud Solution Architect is among the most sought cloud platform job roles. It is also among the highest-paid jobs as well.

Average Salaries For Cloud Solution Architects

Entry-level Cloud Solutions Architect (Less than 1 year experience) $ 79,918

Early career Cloud Solutions Architect (1-4 years of experience) $ 100,751

Mid-career Cloud Solutions Architect (5-9 years of experience) $ 127,849

Experienced Cloud Solutions Architect (10-19 years of experience) $ 133,303

Late career (20 years and higher experience) $ 144,443

Microsoft Azure is the platform of choice in the enterprise world. Its seamless integration with the Microsoft productivity platform makes it a preferred platform for businesses. The professionals with Microsoft Azure platform specialization have better employability prospects.

Microsoft offers an expert level certification named Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert for Cloud Solution architects. Following two exams are required for this certification.

Lets see what Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert is all about and how to earn this great certification.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Candidates for the Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification should have subject matter expertise in designing and implementing solutions that run on Microsoft Azure, including aspects like compute, network, storage, and security. Candidates should have intermediate-level skills for administering Azure. Candidates should understand Azure development and DevOps processes.

Responsibilities for this role include advising stakeholders and translating business requirements into secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions.

An Azure Solution Architect partners with cloud administrators, cloud DBAs, and clients to implement solutions.

A candidate for this certification should have advanced experience and knowledge of IT operations, including networking, virtualization, identity, security, business continuity, disaster recovery, data platform, budgeting, and governance – this role should manage how decisions in each area affect an overall solution. In addition, this role should have expert-level skills in Azure administration and have experience with Azure development and DevOps processes.

Job role: Solutions Architect

Required exams: AZ-304, AZ-304

Skills measured

Implement and monitor an Azure infrastructure

Implement management and security solutions

Implement solutions for apps

Implement and manage data platforms

Design monitoring

Design identity and security

Design data storage

Design business continuity

Design infrastructure

Preparing For The Exam: AZ-304 Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Conclusion

The tremendous growth in cloud computing platform has created a variety of job roles in the employment market. Cloud Solution Architect is among the hottest job-roles in the Cloud Computing segment. Microsoft Azure being the most popular platform among enterprises is one of the most in-demand career pathways for IT professionals. If you are seeking a progressive career in Azure Cloud Solutions Architecture, Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert is the best certification for you. By successfully passing Exam AZ-304: Microsoft Azure Architect Design and AZ-304: Microsoft Azure Architect Design you can earn this valuable certification.