He CEO of MicrosoftSatya Nadella, says he would love to eliminate console game exclusives, but blames sony to define the market and competition. Nadella made these comments as part of her testimony in the case. FTC v. Microsoft today, where the cloud gaming strategy of Microsoftinternal game goals and much more.

When the idea that Microsoft focused on software on as many platforms as possible, Nadella was asked about exclusives from Xbox. This is what he said:

If it were up to me, I’d love to completely eliminate exclusives on consoles, but it’s not up to me to define that, especially as a low-share gamer in the console market. the dominant player [Sony] has defined competition in the marketplace through exclusives, so that’s the world we live in. I have no affection for that world.

Nadella’s comment comes a day after it was revealed that the head of PlayStation of sonyJim Ryan, admitted that the exclusives of Xboxas StarfieldThey were not anti-competitive. Ryan also stated that the publishers believe that xbox game pass is “destructive to value” and that it was important to sony invest “hugely” in first-party development and publishing to gain competitive advantage from xbox game pass. Ryan also admitted that it is not in the best interest of Microsoft make games Activision are available on all platforms:

Microsoft lawyer: Do you think it would be better if Microsoft keep the games Activision in PlayStation? Ryan: Yes, I do. Microsoft: So do you think it’s in the best interest of Microsoft make games Activision Are they available on multiple platforms? Ryan: No, I don’t agree with that. Microsoft: So if you were in charge of Xboxwould you recommend that call of duty and other games Activision were exclusive of Xbox and pc? Ryan: That’s a hypothetical question that I don’t want to answer. Microsoft: So you’re not allowed to reply? Ryan: I don’t have enough knowledge to answer that question.

Nadella just answered how she would really like to run the business of Xbox, but is fully aware that exclusives drive console adoption and affect subscription numbers. Would you really give up exclusives in an ideal world? would he really throw Halo in PlayStation?

Given how important triple-A content is now to consoles and the future of cloud gaming and subscription services, it will be a battle between sony, Microsoft and others for the future of exclusive content, as shown by the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: I don’t believe either of them, but the best part is Ryan’s refusal to answer. If he doesn’t want to do it, it’s because it’s obvious that directing Xbox is the decision he would make.