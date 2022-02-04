Last week it was revealed that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the U.S I was looking into the recent purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft. Apparently, this government entity has reason to believe that such a transaction could have negative consequences for both the industry and consumers.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoftconsiders that in reality there will be no problem and that the FTC in fact, he would have no reason to intervene. As part of a recent interview with The Financial Times, The executive said the following:

“At the end of the day, all of this analysis needs to be done from a perspective about the category we’re talking about, but what about the structure of the market? Even after this acquisition, we will still be in third place. This just goes to show how fragmented these content creation platforms are. That is the basic category. Yes, we will be one of the big players in what is a highly fragmented place.”

Basically, Nadella said that even with the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft and Xbox They could not be considered a monopoly since they continue to be in third place in profits within the gaming industry, below Sony Y Tencent in second and first place respectively.

Publisher’s note: Nadella has a point, but the FTC is also said to have gotten a little tougher on its investigations. I also don’t think there will be any problem with this transaction, but perhaps we should prepare ourselves in case the agreement between the two companies lasts a little longer than expected.

via: IGN