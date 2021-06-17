Satya nadella, the executive who has led Microsoft since 2014, will also assume the responsibility of chairman of the company’s board, something that has not happened since Bill Gates left Steve Ballmer in the hands of Steve Ballmer in 2000. CEO.

The decision, adopted unanimously, means that in addition to his responsibilities as Microsoft’s top executive, Nadella will be in charge of setting the agenda of the board of the company, taking advantage of their experience and knowledge of the business to raise the right strategic opportunities and identify the key risks.

Satya Nadella was appointed CEO of Microsoft in February 2014, after having held the direction of the corporate division and the business “in the cloud” of the multinational until that moment, thus succeeding Steve Ballmer.

Likewise, on the same date, Bill Gates announced that he was leaving the chairmanship of the Microsoft board in the hands of John Thompson, who after Nadella’s appointment as chairman of the board will once again be an independent director, the same as between 2012 and 2014.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stepped down as CEO in 2008. AP Photo

Nadella, 53, of Indian origin, is a veteran of the Windows creation company, which he joined in 1982 from Sun MicroSystems.

At the Redmond company he was responsible for leading the transformation of their businesses and technologies from orientation to client software to a cloud infrastructure.

On the other hand, in addition to these changes in functions, the Microsoft board declared a quarterly dividend of $ 0.56 per share, which will be paid on September 9 to shareholders of record on August 19, 2021.



Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Annual Convention. AP Photo

Microsoft prepares its next operating system

Microsoft will present the new version of the operating system for Windows computers on June 24, an update that will include the biggest changes that this popular software has undergone in the last decade, the company announced on Wednesday.

The American software giant sent invitations to the media for this event to be held at 11.00 am on the east coast of the United States (15.00 GMT) and called “What’s Next for Windows” (What’s next for Windows).

This event will be attended by the CEO of the firm from Redmond (Washington state, USA), Satya Nadella, and the head of products, Panos Panay.

During the celebration of its annual Build developer conference last week, Microsoft already revealed that “soon” a “new generation” of Windows is coming.



The start menu moves to the middle. Photo The Verge

“I have been using it myself for the past few months and am incredibly excited with the new generation of Windows“Nadella said then.

“Our promise is this: We will create more opportunities for all Windows developers and open the doors to developers who are looking for the newest, most open and innovative platform to build, distribute and monetize their applications,” said the CEO.

The current version of the operating system, Windows 10, was released in 2015 and is used regularly by more than 1.3 billion people worldwide, according to data from the company itself.



Windows 11, the next Windows operating system. Photo Microsoft

