Called to testify in the FTC’s trial against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the CEO of the company, Satya Nadellareported that he would like completely eliminate exclusives from consolesbut that’s not something he can figure out on his own.

From his position as head of Microsoft, this being his point of view, he could actually decide to remove exclusives from Xbox, but Nadella said he can’t do it unilaterally, considering the situation of Microsoft’s gaming division, because the market leader, namely Sonywould still continue to use this strategy.

“I would love to be able to completely eliminate console exclusives, but that’s not for me to define,” Nadella said during the trial. “Especially from the position of a competitor in minority position“.

The problem is in fact given by the fact that “the dominant competitor has defined the competition in the market using exclusives”, explained Nadella referring to Sony, “I don’t feel a great appreciation for that world”, he reiterated, confirming his lack of enthusiasm for the idea of ​​exclusives.

Today we also discovered that Microsoft wanted to acquire Square Enix in 2019, and that Sony accidentally revealed how much money it makes from Call of Duty on PlayStation.