A California judge has allowed Microsoft to close its acquisition of Activision Blizzard after five days of testimony. Although Microsoft is still the subject of an ongoing Federal Trade Commission antitrust action, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley heard arguments from both the FTC and Microsoft and decided to dismiss the regulator’s request for a preliminary injunction. In a ruling filed today, Judge Corley said the following: “Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision has been described as the largest in the history of the technology industry. Microsoft has committed publicly and in court to uphold Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years, ensuring equal treatment with Xbox. In addition, an agreement was signed with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. And, for the first time, various agreements were made to make Activision content available on various cloud gaming services. The task of this court in this case is limited. It is a matter of deciding whether, despite the current circumstances, the merger should be stopped, perhaps even canceled, pending resolution of the administrative action of the FTC In light of the foregoing reasons, the court finds that the FTC has failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success in its claim that this specific vertical merger, in this particular industry, could result in a material reduction of competition. On the contrary, the available evidence indicates that consumers will have greater access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. Therefore, the request for a preliminary injunction is denied.”

In a statement following Judge Corley’s decision, Microsoft chairman Brad Smith expressed gratitude to the San Francisco court for the swiftness and thoroughness of the decision and expressed hope that other jurisdictions will continue to work towards a timely resolution. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox and a key witness in the trial, also shared a reaction on Twitter. “We are grateful to the court for quickly ruling in our favor. Evidence shows the Activision Blizzard deal is beneficial to the industry and the FTC’s claims regarding console switching, multi-game subscription services and the cloud they don’t reflect the reality of the video game market,” said Spencer. The acquisition was also recently approved in Europe, but not in the United Kingdom, where it was blocked due to questions relating to monopoly and free competition.