It seems that Microsoft has in the past considered the acquisition of Square Enix, according to what was declared in some documents leaked today. The idea dates back to the now distant 2019, the year in which Square Enix has sold Western Studiosso before getting involved in the much-discussed acquisition of activision.

called “Phoenix Project“, the acquisition of Square Enix would have accounted for Microsoft an opportunity to grab a good portion of Japanese users thanks to the main IPs of the Japanese software house, Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy And Kingdom Hearts. As happened with Bethesdathe plan of Microsoft was to include all future games by Square Enix within the service Xbox Game Pass already starting from day one.

The news certainly cannot be considered surprising, above all by virtue of the fact that documents have recently been discovered which attest to the will of Microsoft to acquire SAWbesides that Bungiesoftware house that gave birth to Destiny. Furthermore, another list from 2021 demonstrates how the American company had set its sights on many other software houses, including Studio IO Interactive (Hitman), Niantic (Pokemon GO), Supergiant Games (Hades) and so on and so forth. This is all irons in the fire that will allow the FTC to evaluate the approval of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftwhich, however, is currently blocked.