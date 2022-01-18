It makes a little smile to think of Phil Spencer who, a few weeks ago, said he was saddened and disgusted (taking good care of the public pillories) for what was happening at Activision Blizzard, when in reality the negotiations were probably well underway.

It is a little smile to think about the rivers of ink spent by the specialized press for ask for the resignation of Bobby Kotick, when he slyly got ready to get back on that saddle from which everyone was trying to make him fall by pulling him.

It is a little laugh to re-read the news on Sony’s hesitation about the activation or not of a service similar to the Game Pass, right now that there is nothing left to buy. Especially when the stakes are no longer the acquisition of a developer but a publisher: to respond to such a move one would have to buy an Electronic Arts or a Ubisoft, and we doubt Sony can afford it.

Finally, it makes us smile to think back to the amazement that was painted on our faces when Microsoft acquired Bethesda for 7.5 billion dollars, because here we are talking about a figure just under tenfold, or 68.7 billion dollars. And the question is: is Activision Blizzard worth ten times Bethesda?

Criticized, stigmatized, reviled: yet Bobby Kotick has (metaphorically) just pocketed seventy billion dollars. And now you take that grin off his face …

We will leave the analysts to answer this question and evaluate the premium that Phil Spencer will pay to the shareholders of the Call of Duty house. Take-Two has just paid a 64% premium to Zynga, a company that has seen its share value halve over the last year, and this too will be a litmus test of the actual damage that the scandals that have plagued Activision Blizzard they may have led to the company.

What is certain is that with the acquisition of Activision, Microsoft has access not only to Call of Duty and Warzone but to the entire glorious catalog of Blizzard (Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty) and above all to King, that is Candy Crush. With just one move, then, the good Phil Spencer rounded up an 8 billion dollar-a-year publisher from the market, got his hands on that successful battle royale (Warzone) that was still missing in his catalog, and yes positioned in the mobile market making Zynga look like a novice CEO operation.

Above all, who will be rubbing his hands will be the Luciferian Bobby Kotick, who will put a part of those 70 billion dollars in his pocket, making a loud raspberry in the face of those who have spent in recent months to restore a correct culture of work in the American publisher. Many wondered why he was still sitting on his chair despite the storm that blew around him: well, now we have the answer and we also understand why the board of directors hasn’t turned a corner in recent months. Pecunia non olet, the Latins said, and everyone agrees with the rich dividends that will come from such an operation. And he, incidentally, will not move from his chair.

While physiognomy might warn us of Bobby Kotick (would you ever buy a car from him?), Phil Spencer’s placid air might mislead us. Who knows if someone at Sony hasn’t made the same mistake in judgment …

We had a lot to smile about, then: but now? Well, now there is a lot less to smile about because a pole is being created within a 180 billion dollar industry (Newzoo projections for the year just ended) that should make anyone raise an eyebrow. heart of our industry. Probably not to the American anti-trust, mind you, given that the neighbors of Disney were able to proceed undisturbed with the acquisitions of ABC, Pixar, Hulu, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Fox. But someone starts asking a few questions …

And although as a gamer we should rejoice in the enrichment of a very useful service such as the Game Pass, and that to benefit from it (allow me the joke) is the two most available console on the market, it is however true that history teaches us that monopolies they never lead to anything good. And here, it is useless to go around it, if we have not already arrived there, it is very close.

It would therefore be worth giving a pat on the back to Jim Ryan, who could be remembered as the one under whose mandate the greatest setback in the history of gaming took place, with the aggravating circumstance of having made one of the best launches in history. Despite its nowhere to be found, the PlayStation brand has never been as healthy as with the launch of the PS5, yet this may not be enough to maintain its leadership.

After an operation like this, it is very easy to think that Microsoft’s counter-overcoming is inevitable, because although the purchase of a console is now an operation that over the years has become radicalized to the limits of religious warfare (with boxers against sonars), it is while it is true that with the addition of Activision Blizzard the Game Pass becomes the classic offer that cannot be refused. Sony’s console is a great piece of hardware and its exclusives are unmissable, yes … but on the other hand there is a competitor who is no exception and with which to play great all year round. PlayStation 5, sold out two (three?) Times a year that comes out with an exclusive, loses a lot of its charm.

Most read now



PS5 successful and nowhere to be found: Jim Ryan’s roadmap seems to be faultless but while he was leafing through the Game Pass daisy, someone bought himself the entire florist.

May the best win, it was once said. But life teaches us that this rarely happens and today we have the confirmation that the one who has the most money in life wins, or at least the one who has the most covered backs and can afford unthinkable outlays for others.

Microsoft has given to compulsive shopping (of developers and publishers) and in a few years has turned the tide of a battle that saw it as the predestined loser. Let no one speak badly more than Phil Spencer, literally the man of miracles, but we are left with the doubt that with only the proceeds of the Xbox division we would not be commenting today on an operation like this.

But that’s the way the world goes and we just have to wish everyone a good Game Pass …