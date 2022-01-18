Microsoft announced this Tuesday in a statement the purchase of the American video game giant Activision Blizzard, the leader in game development. It is an operation of 68,700 million dollars, which will make Microsoft the third largest video game company in the world by revenue.

The purchase has been cleared by both boards of directors, but remains subject to Activision Blizzard shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. Following the transaction, which is expected in 2023, Microsoft will become the third largest video game company in the world, behind Tencent and Sony.

Play video games anywhere

Microsoft will take ownership of some of the industry’s most powerful franchises such as ‘Warcraft’, ‘Diablo’, ‘Overwatch’, ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Candy Crush’, as well as eSports gaming championships. This acquisition will further develop these games and make them safer, more inclusive and more accessible to all, said Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft.

The goal is to make it possible for consumers to play anywhere they want, especially thanks to the growth of the mobile gaming business. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, said that “together we will build a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want.”

Microsoft buys Activision as the company is rocked by a series of scandals several months ago. Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, was accused of having ignored, or covered up, several cases of sexual assault against women and gender discrimination.

He is also criticized for allowing toxic working conditions, which led to employee protests and resignations. About 20% of Activision Blizzard employees have signed a petition calling for him to resign.

Bobby Kotick will remain the CEO of Activision Blizzard but the business will depend on Phil Spencer.

with AFP