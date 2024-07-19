Airports in several countries, including Spain, woke up to chaos on Friday. A computer failure caused AENA’s systems to go dark, affecting the check-in and traveller information software. Everything points to the problem being triggered by an update to a cybersecurity programme from Crowdstrike, a Microsoft supplier. An incompatibility caused the Windows operating system, the most widely used in the world, to not work properly. The hypothesis of a cyber attack would, in principle, be ruled out.

The outage is causing problems for many companies beyond the airline sector, but also in the financial, media and other industries. According to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, sudden spikes in incidents have been reported since last night on various websites that include Microsoft applications. The problems were first detected in the United States and have since spread to different parts of the world.

Microsoft Azure, the cloud computing platform for managing applications and services, has confirmed on social media that problems were being reported and that they were investigating and working on resolving them. This interruption of the software linked to Microsoft systems has caused, in the case of Spain, alterations to the systems of Aena and the airports in the network, which they have already warned could cause delays. Meanwhile, operations are being carried out with manual systems, according to Aena and confirmed by airlines such as Iberia.

The crisis goes far beyond Spanish airports and also affects transport infrastructures in other countries, railway systems, banks, payment methods, emergency services and even public administrations.

There is speculation that Windows has crashed in the wake of an update to one of the most powerful antivirus programs on the market, which is common among large corporations and is a Microsoft supplier, designed by the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, as reported by specialized media. An update to the antivirus has caused a crash in Windows, the most widely used operating system in the world, which has been felt on computers around the world.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

