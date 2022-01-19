For the most distracted, the unthinkable happened yesterday, January 18, 2022, with Microsoft finishing the procedures for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for about 68 billion dollars. This will lead to the farewell of Bobby Kotick, the CEO of the acquired company who will leave room for Phil Spencer.

We all know what Kotick represents in Activision Blizzard and it is no exaggeration to think that the employees have uncorked the champagne, but there is still a long way to go until 2023, when everything will be defined. Meanwhile, the CEO was interviewed by GamesBeat, highlighting interesting details about a possible “plan B” or a failed attempt: the merger with Electronic Arts.

“You would think, oh, we are a great company and we have these great assets“, he said. “But when you compare us with $ 2 trillion companies or $ 3 trillion companies, you realize that we may have been a great video game company but now, when you look at the landscape of who the competitors are, you realize that the world today is a little different. I think even if we had solidified within EA, it wouldn’t have given us what we needed. And so it was necessary to have a great partner in order to have him“.

From these statements it seems clear that before the arrival of Microsoft, Kotick and the senior executives at Activision Blizzard were considering an annexation in Electronic Arts, which would paradoxically bring Call of Duty and Battlefield under one roof.

