













Microsoft boss assures that he would eliminate exclusive games | EarthGamer







‘If it were up to me, I’d love to remove all console-exclusive games, but it’s not up to me. Especially as small competitors in the console market, the dominant player defined the competition by using exclusives. So that’s the world we live in. I have no love for that world.‘ Said Satya Nadella, head of Microsoft.

Nadella also assured that his philosophy is to put software on as many platforms as possible.. Something that according to him has been present with the company since he started in it. However, this is one of the most disputed points during this trial.

We recommend you: Microsoft planned to use his money to put Sony out of business according to evidence from the FTC lawsuit

In fact, one of the main reasons why it was given is because of the possibility of Call of Duty becoming an exclusive Xbox franchise.. Since it is a very successful franchise and exclusivity could hurt the competition. However, Microsoft has ensured that this will not be the case, since it does not make financial sense to make it exclusive. What do you think of these statements?

When will the outcome of the trial between Microsoft and the FTC be determined?

This June 29 both Microsoft and the FTC are presenting their last arguments before the judge. Derived from these, we will be able to know a decision. However, we will have to wait until the first week of April to know the final result.

Source: Microsoft

For now the outcome is not entirely clear and anything could happen. In addition, the purchase by the United Kingdom would still have to be approved, where a brake was put on it a few months ago. Do you think it materializes?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)