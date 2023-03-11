Microsoft Bing needs no introduction, we are talking about one of the most appreciated and loved search engines by users created right from home Microsoft. Although the more recent Edge immediately asserted itself against the competition, Bing is no less and today we are here to tell you about an excellent milestone reached by the browser!

Microsoft Bing is growing, here is the new user record!

Search engines in recent months have been evolving and improving thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence as recently happened with DuckDuckGo, and Bing has not been outdone with the arrival of ChatGPT. And thanks also to these new introductions, the well-known search engine is constantly growing with a surprising recovery, also testified by the recently broken record.

In fact, for the first time in history, Microsoft Bing has reached i 100 million daily active users with a dramatic increase occurring within a few weeks. Below we want to leave you the official statement of the company:

“We are happy to share that after a number of years of steady progress and with a bit of a push from the millions of new users who have joined Bing Preview, we have surpassed Bing’s 100 million daily active users. ”

Certainly Bing Chat has contributed not a little, in fact the data show as well 45 million sessions were initiated with the chatbot since its launch. We also know that Bing had the greatest increase on mobile devices with a good 600% more! In short, excellent results and according to Microsoft it would only be the beginning: the future is rosy for Microsoft Bing.