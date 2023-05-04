The sophisticated chatbot Bing GPT-4 And available starting today for all users Microsoftwho will therefore no longer have to queue up to access this technology based on artificial intelligence.

Introduced with the Windows 11 February 2023 Update, the new Bing has the ability to discuss any topicselecting the style of the answers, and in the version integrated with the Edge browser it also has a function for composing texts.

Coinciding with the opening of the new Bing to all users, Microsoft will also introduce a large number of improvementsincluding results in image or video format, new actions, persistent chat as well as support for plug-ins.

In particular, the Redmond house is collaborating with OpenTable in order to integrate its plug-ins to be able to perform restaurant reservations via Bing chat, while further news will be announced during the Build conference in a few days.