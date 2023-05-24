The potential shown by the Artificial intelligence has made experts fear about the consequences that this technology would have in everyday life, as they believe that AI it could replace the work carried out by major platforms.

This is how the co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates who predicts that AI will change the way users conceive technology and will eliminate very popular tools used such as search engines and internet sales portals.

According to the businessman and billionaire, Artificial Intelligence systems will be able to understand the needs of users and with this the use of Internet search engines and platforms such as Amazon and Google.

“You’ll never go to a search site again, you’ll never go to a productivity site again, you’ll never go to Amazon again,” commented Bill Gates at Goldman Sachs and SV Angel in San Francisco at a conference on AI.

So far some of the drivers of AI technology are Google with Brand and Microsoft with Bing, as well as the famous initiative of OpenAI with ChatGPT.

On this issue, Gates added that he would be disappointed if Microsoft does not work to create its own AI virtual assistant system and acknowledged the efforts of startups that have managed to build major AI systems.

In this context, Microsoft also announced the launch of Windows Copilot, a virtual assistant with Artificial Intelligence that will be available in Windows 11.